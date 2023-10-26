Halloween fun lined up at half term holiday clubs

Children having fun at a previous Crossbar Halloween-themed holiday club.

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, has put together a packed programme of half-term Halloween activities.

The clubs, to be held at eight Shropshire primary schools between October 30 and November 3, follow on from another successful summer for Crossbar which saw them keep county youngsters entertained across six busy weeks.

"We engaged with over 10,000 children during the six-week summer holidays," said Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator. "It was amazing to be able to help so many children improve their physical and social development, with the focus on keeping them happy, healthy and active.

“It will be the same next week and this time we will be running sport games with a Halloween twist, along with plenty of other Halloween-themed activities, including bingo, a fancy dress party, pumpkin bowling, mummy wrap, ghostbusters and much more.

“Children can look forward to an action-packed week full of surprises to keep them engaged and excited at all times.

"We will have a Halloween trick or treat point system available, with the star of the week trophy going to the child with the highest number of points.

“Some of the children's favourite games from previous Halloween clubs will also be added, along with lots of new fresh ideas, to give the children a truly spooktacular Crossbar experience!”

Holiday clubs, which are for children aged between four and 11, will take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They are also offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School, St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs run from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.