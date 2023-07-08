Fire service called out to late-night car fire on A458 near Bridgnorth

By Dominic RobertsonMuch WenlockPublished: Last Updated:

A fire crew was called to deal with a late-night car fire on the side of a major road.

One crew attended the incident.
One crew attended the incident.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a team from its Bridgnorth station to the incident on the A458 at Morville at around 11.40pm last night.

The crew used hoses to extinguish the fire, which was dealt with by around midnight.

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News