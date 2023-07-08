Fire service called out to late-night car fire on A458 near Bridgnorth

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a team from its Bridgnorth station to the incident on the A458 at Morville at around 11.40pm last night.
The crew used hoses to extinguish the fire, which was dealt with by around midnight.
