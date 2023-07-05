Air ambulance called after person's 20m fall at popular outdoor climbing spot

Ippikins Rock, a popular climbing site, is a limestone outcrop at Easthope, on the flank of Wenlock Edge.

Emergency services received 999 calls at about 3.10pm on Wednesday to say a person had fallen 20 metres from a 50 metre cliff.

Air and land ambulance, police and fire crews were quickly on the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Much Wenlock, Church Stretton and Wellington went to Ippikins Rock.

"Firefighters assisted the ambulance service in carrying the person to the air ambulance."