Shropshire Council leader heading to Much Wenlock

By Richard WilliamsMuch WenlockPublished: Last Updated:

The leader of Shropshire Council is to host a Meet the Leader event in Much Wenlock next month.

Councillor Lezley Picton

Councillor Lezley Picton will be under the covered area of The Corn Exchange, just off the High Street, on Thursday, July 13 from 10am until midday.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the event and sit down with Councillor Picton to share their ideas to help make Shropshire an even better place.

Councillor Picton said: “I’m really looking forward to hearing about the things that matter to you.

“My Meet the Leader events offer you an opportunity to chat with me face to face about any issues you feel the council can help you with, but it’s also a great way for me to hear your ideas on how we can make Shropshire even better.

“If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate.

“I look forward to seeing you there.”

Slots during Councillor Picton’s Meet the Leader event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Her visit to Much Wenlock follows a series of Meet the Leader events which have taken place so far in Ludlow, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Bishop’s Castle, Church Stretton, Bridgnorth, Wem and Cleobury Mortimer, with more planned for the year ahead. More information about these will be issued shortly.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

