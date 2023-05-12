Club hopes to bowl over new members with open day

Members at Much Wenlock Bowling Club

Much Wenlock Bowling Club was founded more than 160 years ago in the Shropshire market town, and has made a strong start to the crown green bowls season and is riding high in both the Mid-Shropshire and Highley bowling leagues.

Despite this success, the long-established club is not resting on its laurels and has organised an Open Day on Sunday, May 14 between 2pm and 5pm.

Organiser and club treasurer Peter Yates. “Bowls is a game for everyone and we want to give the townsfolk of Much Wenlock and the surrounding areas the chance to have a go.

"We will provide all of the equipment so visitors just need to roll up and try their hand. Even the new incoming Mayor of Much Wenlock, Councillor David Fenwick, is coming along to test his skills”.

Club Chairman, Anthony Swales added: “our aim is to introduce bowls to a wider audience and for those who wish to take it further we are offering an Open Day special deal on annual membership so people can take up a new sport without breaking the bank”.