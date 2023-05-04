Councillor beekeeper unveils coronation honey

Cllr Dan Thomas and Mike Ryan owner the Pig and Pie which is selling Wenlock Pure Honey to mark the coronation

Cllr Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council, has released 50 jars of "Wenlock Pure Honey" extracted from his own beehives.

He said: "The blend is a mix of wildflowers, and the hives are situated on the outskirts of Much Wenlock on my family farm.

"It's 100 per cent pure honey, unlike many supermarket varieties."

He added that all 50 of the jars are available for purchase in the Pig and Pie shop on Much Wenlock High Street.

He added that Much Wenlock is marking the coronation with a big event on the Church Green, which includes live music, a climbing wall, storytellers, a bouncy castle, a choir and a bar.