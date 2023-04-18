Councillor urges residents to back his 30mph extension

Councillor Dan Thomas on Callaughton's Lane in Much Wenlock

Cllr Dan Thomas who represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council says he wants to move the 30mph limit sign in Callaughton's Lane in the town further up the road.

He said the 30mph speed limit extension will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists on the narrow lane, and parents and children from the new Callaughtons Ash development will have a safer route to Much Wenlock Primary School.

He added: "I’ve worked hard to campaign for this as Callaughtons Ash is a small development of homes filled with families who regularly walk children to school or into Much Wenlock town centre.

"Many residents have young families, so it’s doubly important that this happens."

He is urging residents to back his extension in a Shropshire Council consultation that opened this week and continues until May 8.