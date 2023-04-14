High street to close for two weeks

Much Wenlock High Street is to close for electricity upgrades

Much Wenlock's medieval high street is to shut from Monday April 17 to Sunday April 30.

The road closure, which was approved by Shropshire Council, is to allow the National Grid to conduct upgrade works to the network.

A four-week closure had been planned by the electricity provider but after lobbying by Shropshire councillor Dan Thomas who represents the Much Wenlock division at the authority over fears for local trade, the works have been condensed into two weeks.

A diversion will be in place for motorists that will include Smithfield Road, New road, Shienton Street and Wilmore Street.

The High Street plays host to one of the town's regular markets but Much Wenlock Town Council has said traders will not be affected by the works.

Cllr Thomas said: "The market comes on Saturday and then the road will be closed from Sunday onwards for two weeks. There were genuine fears by traders that it would impact trade so it is a relief that the National Grid have agreed to get the works done in two-weeks.

Much Wenlock Town Council added that National Grid does not complete the upgrades in time, they will be or temporarily postponed for when the market is set to return to the High Street next month.

The road closure comes as traders in another Shropshire market town have complained that utility works have slashed trade there by 80 per cent.