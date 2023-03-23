Dramatic pictures reveal what happens when Shropshire firefighters train to rescue road crash victims

Picture: Much Wenlock Fire Station

Dramatic pictures were taken by Much Wenlock's fire crew who were involved in a wet and windy training session on Wednesday.

One image showed an old car lying on its side with its roof sliced off by a piece of kit while others showed firefighters at work at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Training Centre in Telford.

A spokesman for Much Wenlock Fire Station said: "Wednesday nights means drill night for Wenlock's Crew.

"We had a road traffic collision practical session at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Training Centre where we can practice using our wide variety of tools and equipment on a variety of donated vehicles."