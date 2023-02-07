Sytch Lane Much Wenlock. Picture: Google Maps

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a crew from the station at Much Wenlock to Sytch Lane in the town at 1.42am on Saturday.

A spokesman for SFRS said: "Fire Investigation called out and confirmed deliberate ignition."

Firefighters have asked anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The fire crew had used breathing apparatus, cutters/spreaders and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident. They declared the danger was over at 3.18am.

As well as a fire investigation officer, police were also at the scene.