Fire investigators confirm arson attack on van in Much Wenlock

By David Tooley

Fire-fighters have confirmed that a van fire in Much Wenlock was a case of arson.

Sytch Lane Much Wenlock. Picture: Google Maps
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a crew from the station at Much Wenlock to Sytch Lane in the town at 1.42am on Saturday.

A spokesman for SFRS said: "Fire Investigation called out and confirmed deliberate ignition."

Firefighters have asked anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The fire crew had used breathing apparatus, cutters/spreaders and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident. They declared the danger was over at 3.18am.

As well as a fire investigation officer, police were also at the scene.









