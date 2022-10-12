High Sheriff celebrates Shropshire community volunteers

Shropshire High Sheriff Selina Graham

More than 350 individuals from across Shropshire attended The Cow Palace in Willey for afternoon tea, an art exhibition and live music from the Jackfield Brass Band.

Those in attendance were from an array of sectors including police, education, health and business.

They were each invited to ‘bring a volunteer’ from the breadth of the county to celebrate their incredible efforts, provide thanks and to inspire them to continue.

Selina Graham, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, said: “It was a truly wonderful occasion to celebrate and give thanks to the many wonderful volunteers that Shropshire displays.

“I am so grateful to all that attended, and must give a special shout out to some organisations who supported me tremendously throughout the day; Derwen College, The Orbit Café Wellington, Severn Hospice, Broseley Life Skills, The Ark Shrewsbury, Telford CVS Wellbeing Café Madeley, and Working Together Ludlow – all of which assisted by providing cakes and hospitality to supplement the afternoon tea supplied by So Food.”