Villagers launch campaign to save their community hall after massive damage

Cressage Hall committee from left: Rob Davies, Clare Walshaw, Matt Ellis, Rachel Neale, Marie Instan and Brian Oakley

Cressage Village Hall needs thousands of pounds for a new floor, drainage repairs and redecorating at the same time as losing their income from vital bookings for nearly a year.

Committee members have launched a donation page at GoFundMe to raise £5,000. So far the online campaign has raised £450.

Cressage Village Hall

Fundraiser Rob Davies said items were exempt from the hall's insurance policy.

Mr Davies said: "It’s important we save this essential community asset and get the doors open again.

"It’s been in the village in one form or another for nearly a century, but we have a shortfall of funds because we need to repair the drainage issues which are exempt from the insurance policy."

He said the donation campaign has been launched so people can help the hall "re-open as soon as possible".

He added: "We would also welcome any other fundraising ideas, offers or help."

Cressage Village Hall

The hall is one of the last remaining community areas in Cressage where people can all come together for a variety of events, clubs, parties, meetings, and everything else. It was first opened in 1935 before being rebuilt in 1979.

Marie Instan, who chairs the committee said: "Not only is the community missing out on this essential place but we have lost nearly a year's worth of bookings’.

"After the Covid-19 pandemic this was the last thing we needed and we want it open as soon as possible.

"We’re hoping we’ll be inviting everyone back soon."

The main hall in Sheinton Road can cater for up to 100 people sat in a 'concert-style' plan and has a smaller room for meetings. It has a kitchen and an off-street car park, disabled access and toilets.