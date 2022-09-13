Notification Settings

Casualty rescued from car and treated by medics after smash near Much Wenlock

By Nick Humphreys
Published: 2022-09-13

A casualty had to be rescued by fire crews after a car ended up in a hedge following a smash.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A458 at Cressage, near Much Wenlock, at around 2.50pm. Four fire engines were sent. Crews used a crane and struts to stabilise the vehicle before helping the casualty out. Paramedics were on the scene to administer treatment.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.52pm on Tuesday, September 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two vehicles - one coming to rest in a hedge.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

