Shropshire wildlife rescue centre issues urgent appeal for food as supplies 'extremely low'

Fran Hill holding a pigeon

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, has appealed to members of the public to donate wet animal food.

It comes shortly after Fran Hill, manager at Cuan Wildlife, said that the cost of living crisis was putting a strain on the charity's day-today operations.

Understandably, Fran said, people are having to think about the cost of their own bills and fuel, which is in turn having a 'ripple affect' on the rescue centre.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue have been having a challenging time with donations. In Picture: Becky Lewis feeding starlings.

She said: "Sadly we are getting extremely low on foods for the animals.

"Especially wet cat and kitten meat, dry cat and kitten biscuits, and wet dog and puppy meat which sadly most of our animals eat including our many Hedgehogs, Badgers, Bats and even some nestling birds!

"If you’re able to help at all please take a look at our Amazon Wishlist, or any donations from elsewhere sent to the centre are also welcome. Thank you all for your continued support."