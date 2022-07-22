'Unacceptable' actions forces temporary closure of toilets in Much Wenlock

The toilets in Much Wenlock. Picture: Broseley and Wenlock SNT @WenlockCops

Police branded the actions at the public toilets in St.Mary's car park, Much Wenlock as 'unacceptable' and Safety Neighbourhood Team Officers have since patrolled the area to ensure no repeat.

Police put out a message on the Shropshire Cops Facebook page on Tuesday to says: "Toilet roll was spread all over the interior of the public toilets and the door was jammed.

"Until repairs can be made, this vital community asset is not available and behaviour like this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. SNT Officers are patrolling the area of the public toilets in St.Mary's car park in Much Wenlock following these reports of anti-social behaviour that has affected the availability of the toilets."

The police post added: "If you are affected by anti-social behaviour, please report it to us."

Much Wenlock councillor Dan Thomas said the issue had now been fixed but said: "These actions made a real mess. Much Wenlock is a fantastic place with very little anti-social behaviour compared to other areas.

"But when we do get behaviour like this, it is certainly not welcome. I have spoken to the police and they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"In this instance, they have been very active about and we're lucky to have proactive officers here to deal with it."

The incident occurred as events were taking place across Shropshire as part of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week.

West Mercia Police Chief Inspector Ross Jones: “Anti-social behaviour is a broad term but has very real, individual and collective victims. It can be things such as graffiti, littering, vandalism, off-road motorcycles, drinking in parks, aggressive and intimidating behaviour and for many people it is one of their biggest concerns in their community.