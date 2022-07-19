Grandmother who died in Much Wenlock smash was in county to visit family

Julia Walters

Julia Joy Walters, aged 76, was driving on the A458 adjacent to Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock on Sunday, July 10, when she was involved in a crash.

A Shirehall hearing was told Mrs Walters, from Salisbury, was in the area to visit family when the blue Honda Jazz she was driving collided with a brown Skoda Octavia.

Efforts were made to save her, but Mrs Walters died at the scene.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until November 1.

After she died, Mrs Walters' family said in a joint statement: "We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

"In particular, the emergency services, the people who helped at the scene and the fantastic support from the police.

"Julia was an incredibly special person.

"She was loved so much by her late husband, children and grandchildren and everyone who knew her.