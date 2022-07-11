Notification Settings

Woman dies in Wenlock crash

By Paul Jenkins
Much Wenlock
Published:

A woman has died following a crash near Much Wenlock on Sunday.

Crash at Newton
The accident involving two cars happened at 2.15pm on Sunday at Bridgnorth Road, Newton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars that had been involved in a collision and four patients in total.

“The driver of the first car had suffered serious injuries in the incident and she received advanced life support at the scene.

"Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it unfortunately became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased.

“A man and two boys who were the driver of and passengers in the second car, were treated for injuries believed to be minor before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital by land ambulances.”









