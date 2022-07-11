Woman dies and two children and man injured in Much Wenlock crash

Two air ambulances were called out and the road was closed for several hours after the two-vehicle smash in Bridgnorth Road at around 2.15pm on Sunday.

The woman, who was driving one of the cars, died at the scene. A man and two boys travelling in the other car were treated for injuries believed to be minor.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars that had been involved in a collision and four patients in total.

“The driver of the first car had suffered serious injuries in the incident and she received advanced life support at the scene. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it unfortunately became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased.

“A man and two boys who were the driver of and passengers in the second car, were treated for injuries believed to be minor before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulances.”