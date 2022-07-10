Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Air ambulance sent as four injured in Much Wenlock crash

By Nick HumphreysMuch WenlockPublished:

Four casualties have been treated by medics and an air ambulance sent to the scene after a crash this afternoon.

The collision between two cars happened on Bridgnorth Road, Much Wenlock, shortly after 2pm. The road is closed and police have urged motorists to use alternative routes.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.21pm on Sunday, July 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Much Wenlock. Four casualties being treated by paramedics. Fire crews used small gear and first aid kits.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News