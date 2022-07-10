Air ambulance sent as four injured in Much Wenlock crash

The collision between two cars happened on Bridgnorth Road, Much Wenlock, shortly after 2pm. The road is closed and police have urged motorists to use alternative routes.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.21pm on Sunday, July 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Much Wenlock. Four casualties being treated by paramedics. Fire crews used small gear and first aid kits.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."