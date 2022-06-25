Cuan Wildlife Rescue faces 'incredibly difficult' year amid cost of living crisis

Fran Hill, hospital manager at Cuan Wildlife Rescue, pictured with one of her patients last year

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, in Much Wenlock, has been taking in sick, orphaned and injured animals since it was established in 1990.

While their day-to-day work includes looking after Shropshire's injured and ill wild creatures, they also advise other organisations on wildlife rehabilitation.

The charity has 35 members of staff that work in the hospital, as well as a number of volunteers who work at the charity shops and as designated drivers.

But while the hospital remains busy – with more than 350 animals currently in their care – there has been a noticeable change in the amount of donations it is receiving.

Fran Hill, manager of Cuan Wildlife Rescue said: "We're a charity, we're not Government-funded at all. We depend on people's donations that include food, bedding et cetera.

"We have a few members of the public who help with transport, but with the current situation, getting animals into us is proving to be a problem."

Fran said that the current cost of living crisis is putting a strain on the charity and there is concern as they continue through the year.

Understandably, Fran said, people are having to think about the cost of their own bills and fuel, which is in turn having a 'ripple affect' on the rescue centre.

Cuan often puts out appeals on its social media platforms for food and donations, but Fran said there has been a change in the last few weeks.

"It's so tough out there for everyone and understandably people are looking after themselves," Fran said. "It's just incredibly difficult at the moment."

The charity cares for a number of babies and newborn animals, such as birds, mice, badgers and hedgehogs and thousands of pounds is spent on food on a weekly basis.

While the rescue centre could appeal to local supermarkets to provide items past their expiration date, funds are ideally needed to buy the specific food needed for babies and newborns.

Fran said the charity will never stop taking animals in, but they do not know what they would do without people's support.

To make a donation or to find out more, visit cuanwildliferescue.org.uk/donate-to-cuan/.

Six ducklings who were rescued from the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway at the end of May have recently been released back into the wild after they were taken in by Cuan.

The update was put out on the centre's Facebook page which read: "Sixteen mallards sent on their merry way this week, they’ve all been with us since they were teeny tiny.

"We won’t have a chance to miss them though – with 40 or so more ducklings still in our care, (as well as the goslings, cygnets and the adult swan) - it’s waterfowl central over here."

On July 24, Cuan Wildlife Rescue will also hold an open day for the first time in two years, where people will have the opportunity to see inside the hospital and gain insight into the work they do.