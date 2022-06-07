Michael races towards charity target

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 28/11/2016..Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse...In Picture: Second Race - 4 Three Of A Kind.

Michael Andrews, who grew up in Church Preen and went to William Brookes School, is one of 12 amateur jockeys taking part in 'Ride of their Lives' for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Although Michael is a lifelong horse racing fan, he has limited actual riding experience , though he has ridden at Newbury in a similar event.

He works for the jockey club as social media manager but this will be the first time he has appeared in front of an expected 20,000 crowd.

Now living in Pertersfield, Michael has committed to raising £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and since the first such race in 2012 £1.2m has been raised for people living with cancer.All the jockeys taking part have had to complete six months of intense jockey training and raise the money before they get to race thoroughbred horses on York’s iconic course.

Michael said of his involvement in the upcoming race: “I have loved horses from a young age but didn't get involved in the riding side of horse racing until recently.

"After graduating from Leeds University, I took a year out and worked at the Melbourne Cup in Australia.

"On returning to the UK, I moved to London, but I missed the countryside and it was hard to do my two great loves - riding and cycling.

I settled in Petersfield and started horse racing. I previously took part in a charity race at Newbury and lost two and a half stones prior to taking part. I loved every minute of it and can't wait to do it again, I'm living my childhood dream."

He added he raised over £1,500 from a recent tea and cake afternoon and all the money raised would be in memory of his two grandmothers Ann and Mary, both of whom lost their lives to cancer.

The Macmillan Charity Race day at York is the oldest running charity race day in the country, and has been running for over 50 years in which £9m has been raised for people living with cancer. A

Megan Hayman-Tansley, fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It takes real dedication, bravery and perseverance to put yourself forward for this challenge and we are so appreciative of these twelve amazing people, we wish them the best of luck."