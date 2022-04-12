Artist opens exhibition close to her home on Wenlock Edge

Shelley opening her exhibition

Shropshire printmaker Shelley Wingrove was asked to display her art at The Guildhall in Much Wenlock as part of an exhibition which runs until the 2nd May 2022.

And as her work is inspired by the Wenlock Edge it was an instant ‘yes’ from Shelley.

“I live up on the Edge and so am immersed in the beauty of the natural world every day, and lucky enough to bear witness to the turning of the seasons,” she explained.

“I walk in the woods with my lurchers and capture sketches in my notebook, then come back to my studio and start work over numerous cups of Earl Grey.”

Shelley specialises in limited-edition hand-cut lino prints, collagraphs and etchings. Her lino prints are painstakingly cut into Japanese vinyl, hand inked, and then printed on her Gunning press; while her etchings are gently ‘scratched’ onto a metal plate, incised with acid, inked and wiped by hand, and then carefully printed on to high-quality dampened paper using archival inks.

The Little Black Mare Studio, named for Shelley’s rescue Shetland Pony Maisie, has sold work across the world but Shelley is excited to have it on display so close to home. “I’ve always loved Much Wenlock, and as my nearest town I’m often found exploring the wonderful range of independent shops and stores.”

“The Guildhall is just the most beautiful building, and one I’ve thoroughly enjoyed visiting on many occasions in the past. To have my work on display there for the next few weeks is both a joy and a privilege, and I really hope that it helps bring the beauty of our part of the world to life for all the visitors who go to see it.”

Entrance to the exhibition is free, and it is open between 11am and 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Some prints will be available for sale. The Guildhall is owned and cared for by Much Wenlock Town Council and still hosts regular meetings of the Town Council. Additional exhibitions will run monthly until October.