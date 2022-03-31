Wildlife Centre has absolutely fabulous new patron

Dame Joanne Lumley photo: Rankin

Best known for her role as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, Dame Joanna, is also a well know activist and supports welfare campaigns.

She accepted an invitation to become a patron of Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock. The new appointment follows the death last year of one of the charities patrons, John Challis.

Dame Joanna said: “It is a great honour to be invited to step into the shoes of the late great John Challis as a Patron of the wonderful Cuan Wildlife Rescue. I love what they do: caring for creatures that would otherwise die, rehabilitating them, and releasing them back into the wild - in some way making up for the damage that humans have done to nature. I support their work with all my heart.”

Deb Bolger, Community Fundraiser for Cuan Wildife Rescue said the charity was delighted that Dame Joanna Lumley has doneit the huge honour of accepting their invitation to become their new Patron.

"With the very sad death last year of one of our Patrons, John Challis, Cuan Wildlife Rescue found itself in the position of seeking another Patron to help continue to promote its cause to treat sick and injured wildlife. John had been a much-loved and respected patron whose loss has been keenly felt.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue is Shropshire's only 24/7 wildlife rescue centre, based in Much Wenlock, Shropshire. Cuan admits over 6000 sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals and birds a year, with the aim of nursing them back to health. Once fully recovered, great emphasis is placed on returning them to the wild - in most cases, this means back to the area from where they came, where they may have a mate waiting, or where, at least, they will be familiar with their territory or hunting ground. Cuan Wildlife Rescue is a registered Charity which is completely dependent on donations from the public and businesses.