Silence is golden for Ellie

Phillip Dunne and Ellie Christmas

On a visit to the school on Friday Mr Dunne witnessed a fundraising day, which raised over £2,000 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

The children took part in a sponsored run, cake sale and other events to help raise the funds.

One year six pupil – Ellie Christmas – single handedly raised £595 from a sponsored silence.

Mr Dunne said: “I was particularly pleased to visit Much Wenlock Primary School on such a successful day raising funds to help the people of Ukraine.

"All of us have been deeply moved by the tragic humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, so I congratulate staff and pupils for doing such a fantastic job in raising over £2,000, which will help those in dire need.