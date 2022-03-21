Notification Settings

Silence is golden for Ellie

By Paul JenkinsMuch WenlockPublished:

Philip Dunne MP has congratulated staff and pupils at Much Wenlock Primary School for their fundraising efforts in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

Phillip Dunne and Ellie Christmas

On a visit to the school on Friday Mr Dunne witnessed a fundraising day, which raised over £2,000 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

The children took part in a sponsored run, cake sale and other events to help raise the funds.

One year six pupil – Ellie Christmas – single handedly raised £595 from a sponsored silence.

Mr Dunne said: “I was particularly pleased to visit Much Wenlock Primary School on such a successful day raising funds to help the people of Ukraine.

"All of us have been deeply moved by the tragic humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, so I congratulate staff and pupils for doing such a fantastic job in raising over £2,000, which will help those in dire need.

"I also joined year six pupils and learned their views in a balanced debate on a topic they had been researching for some time. They showed an impressive knowledge and keenness to consider both sides in a debate which is testament to the teaching staff at Much Wenlock Primary.”

