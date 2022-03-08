Driver became incapacitated before double tragedy crash near Much Wenlock

An inquest into the deaths of Aisling Wilson, 51, and Oisin Wilson was held by senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, John Ellery at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday .

Mr Ellery said it would never be known why Mrs Wilson, from Leighton, became incapacitated and he stressed that the driver of the other vehicle had been in no way to blame.

Husband and father, Mr Martin Wilson, speaking briefly at the inquest, thanked all those who had done all they could for his wife and son at the scene of the crash and in hospital.

The tragedy happened on the A458 between Cressage and Harley Bank at 3.30pm on November 2.

Mrs Wilson had been driving her Honda from the Much Wenlock direction towards Cressage with Oisin a passenger in the back seat.

Her car drifted across the road and was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux driven by William Galbraith.

Many people helped at the scene including an off-duty doctor and the emergency services, Mr Ellery said.

Mrs Wilson died from her injuries at the scene while Oisin was flown by air ambulance to the Birmingham Children's Hospital. Sadly he too died from his injuries,

"There were extensive investigations by West Mercia Police including looking at footage from Mrs Wilson's Dashcam," he said.

"Sadly the facts are clear. Ultimately it can not be established what caused the driver of the Honda to allow the car to drift. She must have been incapacitated in some way. There was no evidence of her trying to avoid the oncoming Toyota or brake.

"As the Honda approached the left bend it drifted first to the kerb and then across the carriageway into the other lane.

Mr Ellery said that the Toyota driver braked with significant force but could not avoid the head-on collision and catastrophic damage occurred to both vehicles.

"From the Dashcam footage I have seen I accept Mrs Wilson became incapacitated at some point and Mr Galbraith could do nothing to avoid the collision."

The coroner concluded that both deaths were due to a road traffic accident.