Case against ex-mayor accused of killing wife in crash dismissed after his death

The A458 at Harley, near Much Wenlock. Photo: Google.

Frank Aubrey Tarbuck, aged 89, was involved in a crash on the A458 near The Plume Of Feathers Pub, at Harley, near Much Wenlock, in October 2017. His wife Anne died in the collision.

Tarbuck was due to face trial for one count of death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Shrewsbury Crown Court had been awaiting reports on whether the former Worcester mayor was fit to stand trial as it appeared he may have been suffering from the onset of dementia.