Case against ex-mayor accused of killing wife in crash dismissed after his death

By Nick Humphrey

A court case against a former mayor who was accused of causing the death of his wife in a road smash in Shropshire has been discontinued after he died.

The A458 at Harley, near Much Wenlock. Photo: Google.


Frank Aubrey Tarbuck, aged 89, was involved in a crash on the A458 near The Plume Of Feathers Pub, at Harley, near Much Wenlock, in October 2017. His wife Anne died in the collision.

Tarbuck was due to face trial for one count of death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Shrewsbury Crown Court had been awaiting reports on whether the former Worcester mayor was fit to stand trial as it appeared he may have been suffering from the onset of dementia.

Hoever, Tarbuck died on December 30 and Judge Anthony Lowe discontinued the criminal case against him.









