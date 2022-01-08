Quad bike stolen in the night in rural village

A Yamaha quad bike was stolen from Much Wenlock

The Yamaha Grizzly off-road vehicle was taken in Easthope, Much Wenlock last Wednesday, and police are appealing for information.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are investigating a theft of a all-terrain vehicle which occurred on Wednesday, January 5.

"The theft occurred around 1.50am. The ATV is described as Green Yamaha Grizzly.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 22/1315/22.