Three people treated after serious crash near Much Wenlock

By David TooleyMuch WenlockPublished: Last Updated:

Three people are in the care of ambulance staff after a serious crash on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Cressage.

An ambulance
An ambulance

Fire crews from Shrewsbury and Much Wenlock, plus West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers, were scrambled to the scene. Air ambulances are also understood to have attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that police were on the scene, and "both carriages are currently closed, please find an alternative route" shortly after 5pm.

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News