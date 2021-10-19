First baby born to a sitting Mayor for 100 years

By Andrew RevillMuch WenlockPublished:

A Shropshire town welcomed a unique new arrival recently - the first baby born to a sitting Mayor since the 1920s.

Much Wenlock Mayor Dan Thomas with his son Eric
Much Wenlock Mayor Dan Thomas with his son Eric

Dan Thomas, the Mayor of Much Wenlock, welcomed his son Eric Jack Thomas on Friday, October 8. Eric is the first child born to a Wenlock Mayor for about a hundred years, and the first to a sitting town councillor since the 1970s.

Mayor Thomas said: "Eric was a name both me, and my American wife Sara, liked. His middle name Jack was after my grandad who was a proud Much Wenlock man."

The whole family is doing well after a slightly difficult delivery.

Dan added: "My son was a hefty 9lbs 2oz and is a happy and healthy baby. My wife is also recovering well after having a C-section, Eric was in a poor position and with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck twice which meant he had to come out that way as his heart rate was dropping rapidly due to the cord.

"It was a strange night, I was getting ready for town council meeting but had to divert – with a quick call to my Deputy Cllr Duncan White and the Town Clerk to give my apologies.

"Luckily I had given my Chairman’s Report as Mayor and my Shropshire Council report via email in case this happened."

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News