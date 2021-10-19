First baby born to a sitting Mayor for 100 years

Much Wenlock Mayor Dan Thomas with his son Eric

Dan Thomas, the Mayor of Much Wenlock, welcomed his son Eric Jack Thomas on Friday, October 8. Eric is the first child born to a Wenlock Mayor for about a hundred years, and the first to a sitting town councillor since the 1970s.

Mayor Thomas said: "Eric was a name both me, and my American wife Sara, liked. His middle name Jack was after my grandad who was a proud Much Wenlock man."

The whole family is doing well after a slightly difficult delivery.

Dan added: "My son was a hefty 9lbs 2oz and is a happy and healthy baby. My wife is also recovering well after having a C-section, Eric was in a poor position and with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck twice which meant he had to come out that way as his heart rate was dropping rapidly due to the cord.

"It was a strange night, I was getting ready for town council meeting but had to divert – with a quick call to my Deputy Cllr Duncan White and the Town Clerk to give my apologies.