More donations for wildlife centre

Mark running past the Principality Stadium

Mark Wilson from Much Wenlock ran the Virtual Marathon last Sunday to raise money for Cuan Wildlife Rescue, but had to alter his route at the last minute to do the 26.2 miles in Cardiff rather than in Shropshire.

His wife Kellie explained: "A while ago I was a volunteer there and I helped with all the animals, but I was offered a full time job in a school. I wanted to keep helping if the opportunity came up.

"I was meant to be doing the marathon myself but I got an injury so couldn't do it, but Mark continued his training."

The original plan was to complete the distance around the Much Wenlock and Ironbridge area, in much the same way as another Cuan fundraiser, Ben Lamming, did in his hedgehog suit. Fate it seems had other ideas.

Throughout the summer Mark had been driving up and down the country taking his son Oli to youth basketball tournaments. This lead to Oli being asked to try out for the Welsh youth team with some of his team mates.

The trials were set to take place in Cardiff, so at the last minute Mark changed his route to the less familiar territory of the Welsh capital.

Mark was able to cover the whole distance on unfamiliar ground, and without Kellie in lockstep and amid heavy rain.

"The weather was biblical rain in Cardiff," Kellie said.

"I was driving around trying to find spots so I could cheer him on, and his brother went the whole way around with him on his bike.

"He got very wet and had to walk the last few miles, but he persevered."

Mark's run has so far raised £700 for Cuan Wildlife Rescue, but at the moment his completion medal for the marathon is in doubt.

"The app for the Virtual Marathon crashed and it couldn't update his time, so we are waiting to hear whether or not he will get his medal," Kellie said.