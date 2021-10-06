Girl airlifted to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after three-car crash

A girl was flown to Alder Hey Hospital with potentially serious injuries after a three-car crash.

The air ambulance was called to the incident
West Midlands Ambulance Service said that four people were injured in the crash on the A4169 near Much Wenlock – with the girl being the most severely hurt.

The crash took place at around 5.48pm on Tuesday, October 5.

In total three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service: "On arrival, we found five patients.

"The first patient, a girl, a passenger in one of the cars, had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Alder Hey Hospital for further treatment.

"The second patient, a girl, a passenger in one of the cars, was assessed and had sustained injuries not considered to be serious.

"The third and fourth patients, both women who were drivers of two of the cars, were assessed on scene and had sustained injuries considered to be minor.

"All three were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment. A child was also assessed and was not injured."

