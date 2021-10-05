Ben Lamming the hedgehog

Ben Lamming from Stourbridge completed the marathon distance around Much Wenlock and Ironbridge, raising around £1100 for Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

A former volunteer at Cuan, he recently moved to Northern Ireland but wanted to give something back to the charity.

"I'm a bit stiff," Ben said on Tuesday after recovering, "but it was great to get it done, and we raised lots of money for Cuan which is the main thing."

Ben opted to do the virtual marathon while wearing a hedgehog costume. Just last week Cuan reported that they had an urgent need of cat food for the yearly spike in hedgehogs seeking refuge.

"It was tough, the route had a lot of off-road in it.

"To say it was warm in the costume would be an understatement, especially with the head piece on."