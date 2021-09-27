Urgent appeal for cat food donations

Cuan Wildlife Rescue staff are asking for wet, non-fishy, cat food donations

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock is appealing for urgent donations of tinned, wet, cat food to feed the animals.

Deb Bolger said on Monday, September 28: "It sometimes happens at this time of year. I've come back after the weekend and we have 200 of them to look after, and one can of cat food on the shelf.

"Supermarket's own brand of cat food is just fine, they will eat that, but nothing with any fish flavour to it.

"We are ok for dry food until the end of the week, but may need donations of that too. For now though, we desperately need wet cat food in jelly."