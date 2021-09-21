Donation to animal rescue centre

Cuan Rescue Centre

Much Wenlock's Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre has been provided with tins of matt shed and fence treatment, worth over £100, by DIY retailer Wickes and its store in Telford.

The donations were provided as part of the Wickes Community Programme, a new initiative which aims to support local groups and organisations by donating relevant building and DIY products to help them with essential maintenance or to complete new projects.

Staff at the Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre have used the products to aid in the building of their new duck house and help maintain the surrounding pens and fences. The charity, which was established in 1990, helps look after the county’s wild creatures and aims to educate the public in the care and rehabilitation of wildlife. The centre also undertakes research and advises other organisations in the field of wildlife rehabilitation.

Wickes Telford store manager Lisa Hollis said: “When we heard about Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre and their need for support, we were delighted to be able to step in and provide them with these products. We are passionate about supporting our local communities and on this occasion, we were even treated to a tour of the outdoor areas and given a certificate for our donation once the project was complete.”

Anna Nicholas, Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre charity manager, said: “We are thrilled with the donation from Wickes, which will help us to spruce up the new duck house and provide much needed maintenance to the surrounding fences and pens.”