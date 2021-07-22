Former Much Wenlock councillor honoured with prestigious award

Much Wenlock mayor Councillor Dan Thomas with Milner Whiteman and members of his family

Milner Whiteman served on Much Wenlock Town Council for decades, standing down from the authority in May this year.

He has been appointed an Honorary Freeman of Much Wenlock in recognition of his outstanding services to the town and community.

The town council resolved to give him the award at a special meeting held in April and the presentation took place earlier this month.

Milner first become a councillor for the old Borough of Wenlock in 1965 and represented Much Wenlock on various councils continuously from 1970 to 2021, serving on Much Wenlock Town Council, Bridgnorth District Council and Shropshire Council at different times.

He was mayor of Much Wenlock four times, in 1974, 1981, 1996 and 2013. In 2001 he was awarded an OBE for services to Local Government.

Milner was presented with a framed Freedom of the Town scroll by the mayor, Councillor Daniel Thomas, in front of many well-wishers. The presentation coincided with the launch of the book Wenlock’s Covid Chronicles, to which Milner had contributed.

Receiving the award, Milner expressed his thanks, surprise and appreciation of the honour bestowed upon him.

He had been pleased to represent his town and had enjoyed his many years as a councillor and as an elected member of the Local Government Association.

"I’m very thrilled and surprised to receive the Freedom of the Town," he said.