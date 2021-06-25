Much Wenlock's trials and tribulations during pandemic detailed in new book

Paddy Ryan from A Ryan & Son butchers with former town councillor Mary Hill

The idea was proposed by former Much Wenlock Town Councillor Mary Hill and involved more than 70 contributions from independent businesses, school teachers, community organisations and families from the area.

Mary, who served 10 years on the council from 2011, said she wanted to capture a snapshot of the unexpected challenges, community spirit, hardships and camaraderie experienced by people during the unprecedented time.

"The first town council meeting held over Zoom in April last year was my first experience of anything quite like that, and the longer it went on the more I realised we really ought to create a record for the future of what life in Wenlock was like," she said.

"Our archives stretches back to the Middle Ages and I didn't want a historian to write about the pandemic in 100 years – I wanted it to be the story told by the people here and now."

Former councillor Mary Hill, and from Paddy Ryan from A Ryan & Son butchers

The publication – which began as a record for the archives but grew into a book available to purchase – includes entries from members of the town and surrounding parishes, such as A Ryan & Son butchers which worked overtime to keep up supply when panic buying took hold; Much Wenlock Primary School headteacher Carl Litchfield, who started work at 3am to ensure vulnerable pupils could receive free school meal vouchers and The George & Dragon Inn, which adapted into a successful takeaway business serving more than 10,000 meals.

Mary, who created the book with the help of local writers Ina and Colin Taylor, said: "I started with a shortlist of 20 people I wanted to speak to. We ended up with about 70 submissions from all parts of the town and the surrounding areas.

"We've got young, old, farmers, businesses, residents, everything – one of the most interesting ones was the truly fascinating way the undertaker had to change its working practices.

"Paddy Ryan also did an excellent entry, as did so many others."