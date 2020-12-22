Fire crews battle Shropshire wood chip blaze

Firefighters at the scene in Much Wenlock. Photo: @SFRS_Scott_H

Crews were called to Edge Renewables at Lea Quarry, Stretton Westwood, just before 9pm last night to be faced with a fierce fire involved an electrical wood chip drier.

It took three hours to bring the blaze under control with firefighters praised for stopping the blaze spreading to the rest of the property.

They wore breathing apparatus to get close to the seat of the fire and four main jets were used to extinguish the flames. The fire service's aerial ladder platform was also in use.

@shropsfire are currently dealing with a building fire adjacent to the B4371 much wenlock to church stretton road. Please drive carefully in this area pic.twitter.com/8h7zYGSj0Y — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) December 21, 2020

Operations manager Scott Hurford said: "There was fantastic intervention by fire crews which prevented a serious fire spreading to the rest of the business."

He said it had been a potentially serious incident.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has recently taken delivery of its newest fire appliance, the incident command unit, which supported the firefighting operation," he added.

Local people were warned to keep away from the area last night and drivers to take care on the B4371 Much Wenlock to Church Stretton road which runs alongside Wenlock Edge.