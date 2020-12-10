Tributes paid to former hospice chairman

Hugh Scurfield, with a member of staff from the Wheatlands, where he was a resident.

Hugh Scurfield, a qualified actuary and a former CEO of Norwich Union, served on the board of Severn Hospice as chair.

Mr Scurfield, who was born in Durham, died on December 1 at The Wheatlands in Much Wenlock.

He is survived by his wife Jill, four children Bryan, Jane, Mary and Clare, and several grandchildren.

Along with his work at Severn Hospice, Mr Scurfield was a non-executive director of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital NHS Trust and deputy chairman and vice president of Help the Hospice.

He was also former trustee of Hospice UK and Chair of the Forum of Hospice Chairmen.

During his time with Severn Hospice, he was instrumental in setting up the charity’s lottery, which has raised millions of pounds over the years.

The hospice’s current chief executive, Heather Tudor said: “Hugh made a great contribution to the hospice and was the founder of our hospice lottery and driving force in convincing the board of this potential new fundraising source in 1995.”

Norma Ross, the charity’s director of income generation said: “Hugh was an extraordinarily capable person and a very generous man.

"He was well loved here at the hospice and was very well respected and highly thought of as he had a major impact on our development and growth ensuring we can help those who need our care today.

“It is sad to hear that he has passed away and our thoughts are with his family.”