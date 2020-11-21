Warning after fake £50 notes reported in shops in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock

By Rob Smith Much WenlockPublished: Last Updated:

Police have warned business owners to be on the lookout after reports of criminals using counterfeit bank notes in two Shropshire towns.

Photo: Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team
Photo: Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team

Fake £50 notes bearing the insignia of the Clydesdale Bank have turned up in Much Wenlock as well as Bridgnorth.

The safer neighbourhood team for Broseley and Much Wenlock warned people in the area to be wary, and to report any suspicious transactions to police.

Call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ online.

Earlier this month, people in Telford were warned after it was confirmed that counterfeit £50 notes were in circulation there.

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Business
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News