Warning after fake £50 notes reported in shops in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock

Fake £50 notes bearing the insignia of the Clydesdale Bank have turned up in Much Wenlock as well as Bridgnorth.
The safer neighbourhood team for Broseley and Much Wenlock warned people in the area to be wary, and to report any suspicious transactions to police.
Call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ online.
Earlier this month, people in Telford were warned after it was confirmed that counterfeit £50 notes were in circulation there.
