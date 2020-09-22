Louisa's £1,700 head shave in memory of her mother

Louisa Dornton, of Much Wenlock, decided to mark her 13th birthday by shaving her shoulder length hair to a buzz cut, as part of Macmillan Cancer Support's Brave the Shave initiative.

Louisa's father Charles said: "She is thirteen this month and decided to do this to raise local awareness of the horror of cancer.

"Both her grandparents on my side have died from cancer, and more poignant was the fact that her mother [Victoria] also died of bowel cancer eight years ago and so she thought it would be a nice tribute to all of them to brave the shave.

"She set out to raise around £600, however with the generosity of friends and family, local people, pub customers, we have virtually tripled that amount.

"Her current online total is £1,200 but there is still over £500 to clear from the bank.

"She goes to William Brookes School who have been very supportive with her charity decision.

"We had the shave at the Black Swan in Jackfield and had a very good reception from the customers and staff from the pub, who helped to raise the majority of the £500 still to clear.

"I am incredibly proud of her and of what she’s achieved."