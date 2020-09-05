Much Wenlock resident celebrates centenary

Nora Jones was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark 100th birthday.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Martin Hall.

Nora lived in Wombourne for 60 years before coming to Wheatlands Care Home where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl said she has had a lovely life married to her husband Bob after meeting at a railway station on a bitterly cold day.

Bob was in the RAF and was a true gentlemen giving up his train seat for Nora, which led them to have 77 happy years together, both enjoying gardening, ballroom dancing and church.

When asked the secret to getting to 100, Nora said that “she is a believer and she believes God has been good to her".

Claire Brewer, general manager of the home said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Nora is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Among the relatives who attended Nora’s celebration were her son Robert, daughter Pat, grandson Jason and his wife Alison, granddaughter Tara and her husband Malcolm and great-grandson Ben.

Nora also had a visit from neighbour Kathleen. The two have been neighbours and friends for 60 years.

Nora’s granddaughter Katie who lives in Nottingham also made a trip down to visit Nora and sent her a bouquet of flowers.

Family who live abroad, including Nora's grandson Christopher who lives in the USA with his wife and daughter Olivia, sent celebratory wishes.

Nora also wished to mention her grandson Mark who was married to Marina.

Nora added she had a wonderful day for her birthday, highlighting how kind and caring everyone had been.