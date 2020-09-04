Telegraph pole car crash causes telephone blackout in Much Wenlock

The incident is believed to involve a car which lost control on the A4169 in Farley, north of Much Wenlock, at about 7am yesterday.

It collided with a grey Ford which then crashed into a telegraph pole, causing a blackout for a number of residents in the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is reported to have attended the crash.

Connectivity issues which started following the incident were still being reported today.

Councillor David Turner, who represents Much Wenlock on Shropshire Council, said: "As I understand it, yesterday morning a car some time early on, about 7am, came onto the A4169 and apparently span out of control, hitting the grey car – a local resident.

"It whacked into the telegraph pole and I understand an ambulance was called.

"Most of the people living in Farley were without telephones yesterday and into this morning."

Responding to Councillor Turner, Openreach advised those affected to contact their provider.

Members of the public can also call Openreach on 0800232023 for updates on the damaged telegraph pole.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.