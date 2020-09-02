Bridge closure for repairs after fallen tree

Monkhopton No 3 Bridge will be closed for up to three days from Monday for repairs to the downstream bridge parapet

The bridge which carries an unclassified road over a tributary of Mor Brook from the B4368 Monkhopton junction to the War Memorial, will be closed daily during the hours of 9.30am and 4pm, and reopened overnight.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via the B4368, A458, B4364 and local roads by a signed diversion.

Shropshire Council said access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The work will be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that this road closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”