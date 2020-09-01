Much Wenlock tearoom owners sell up to enjoy hard-earned retirement

The Copper Kettle has been part of the social fabric of Much Wenlock for years, situated as it is in the High Street, and latterly employed 10 local people.

It became popular in the town and further afield for its pies, cakes and afternoon tea. The team sent out afternoon teas in boxes to customers during the coronavirus lockdown.

After toiling for two decades and becoming a fixture in the town, the Ingram family has decided the time is right to sell the building and start to enjoy their retirement. Their last day in charge of the Copper Kettle was last Saturday.

"We have sold the building and we're retiring", said Lesley Ingram, who has run the tearoom with her husband Clive for the last 20 years.

"It's nothing to do with the trading situation," she added.

"Whilst we're happy to be retiring, we are sad to go. We've got a lot of regular customers, very loyal customers; our staff are wonderful.

"But it's time to go, and I hope everyone will continue to support the High Street in these very difficult times."

Lesley and Clive, both in their 60s now, are retiring just down the road to the Ironbridge Gorge for a well-earned rest.

"It's been very much a family business," Lesley added. "We live in the premises, our two daughters who have left home now, grew up here.

"It's been a big part of Much Wenlock. It's been a central point and a big meeting point."