Firefighters deal with shed blaze

The alarm was raised at 1.48am today with fire crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms going to the scene.

Firefighters had to put on breathing apparatus to deal with the severe fire and used rakes and shovels to remove the burning material. The blaze was under control by 2.38am.

On Sunday evening, crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock dealt with a fire in the open in Harley, near Much Wenlock.

The unattended bonfire was reported at 7.52pm and again firefighters used rakes and shovels to deal with the blaze.

A 4x4 offroad vehicle had to be used to reach the scene of the fire.

It was under control by 8.20pm.