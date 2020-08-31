Concern as fire left unattended in wooded area near Much Wenlock

The fire service was sent to the incident near Harley village at about 7.50pm yesterday.

It involved a blaze in a wooded area and fire crews were worried about it spreading to nearby foliage.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances, from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock, and an operations officer was in attendance.

Firefighters on scene. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Crews used a hose reel jet, rakes, shovels and axes to extinguish the blaze and had dealt with the incident by about 8.20pm.

Shortly after the incident Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "This evening, Much Wenlock's rescue pump, along with colleagues from Bridgnorth, were mobilised to an unattended bonfire near Harley.

"Although small in size, this fire was surrounded by bush and foliage which could have ignited."