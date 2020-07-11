Riding school for disabled youngsters receives £1,000 boost

Perry Riding for the Disabled (RDA) had raised £1.3 million to build the Cavalier Centre over the course of five years, and now has an extra £1,000 to add storage facilities at its new home in Farley.

Based north of Much Wenlock, the group had seen the number of participants grow to 120 per week before the national lockdown was imposed.

The boost in funding has been provided by house builder Persimmon Homes through its Building Futures scheme and will help the group deliver riding, carriage driving and vaulting sessions for disabled people.

Jane Barker, spokeswoman for Perry RDA, said: “Since moving to the Cavalier Centre, the group has continued to grow, and our young riders are certainly enjoying our new space. However, storage has become rather an issue and the money will go towards proving new storage areas within the arena.

“It will be particularly useful for the jump blocks and the vaulting equipment, such as the springboard, which is heavy for the young people to lift in and out of the building. Since the youngsters are actively encouraged to help put their equipment out and put it away again at the end of a session, it will be great when we can store it all within the arena. We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for its support.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Perry RDA in this way as they are clearly creating a riding centre that will touch the lives of hundreds of disabled people.”

Building Futures will see £1 million given away across Britain to regional charities, groups, sports clubs and schools to improve facilities and the delivery of vital community projects across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

In addition to hundreds of donations of £1,000, 96 initiatives will go on to compete for top prizes of £100,000 through a national online public vote with the overall winners announced in October.