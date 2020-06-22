Much Wenlock church welcomes worshippers

Much Wenlock’s Holy Trinity Church reopened on Friday with Reverend Matthew Stafford joined by the town’s mayor, Councillor Dan Thomas, who opened the doors to the house of worship.

Rev Stafford said he was “just glad to be open again”, with several parishioners making their way to the church after it opened for prayer.

More visited throughout the weekend with many taking the opportunity to visit a church for the first time since the government imposed restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rev Stafford said he expected the number attending to increase in coming days.

He added: “Both visitors and parishioners are thankful that Holy Trinity Church Much Wenlock has reopened.

“For many Holy Trinity is a place where people, whether religious not, like to visit, as it acts as a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of life.

“Individuals I’ve spoken to often find a fresh perspective as to what to and what not to worry about in life as a result of their visit. Many people like to sit and be in a place that has been prayed in for 1,300 years, with that feeling they are not alone and carried by the prayers of the past and present.”

Like many organisations churches across the country have had to adapt as part of the coronavirus crisis, with many conducting services online, while Rev Stafford said they had put social distancing measures and a one-way system in place to allow people to worship safely.

The building’s Lady Chapel is being used for private prayer for up to five visitors at a time, unless worshippers are a family group. The church is open from 10am to 2pm on Friday, Saturdays, and at varying times on Sundays under social distancing conditions.

Candles and prayer slips have been removed and visitors will be signposted to an online prayer facility instead.

A hand sanitising station has been set up at the west door and all covered seating in the Lady Chapel has been removed with four metal chairs plus the Bishops Chair placed there for safe seating.