Plans to fill Much Wenlock quarry for recycling plant revealed

The proposals at Farley Quarry would require about 150,000 tons of construction, demolition and excavation waste to be brought onto the site each year, with about 100 HGV movements each day.

Under the plans, submitted by Mr J Cannon, a portion of land at the quarry would also be earmarked for future commercial or recreational development.

A supporting statement submitted along with the application to Shropshire Council says 30,000m3 of fill would be placed into the quarry per annum over 11 to 12 years, with a recycling rate of 70 per cent.

It states: "The proposal is to form a development platform within the quarry for future commercial or recreational development. Such uses would require a separate permission to be sought.

"Construction, demolition and excavation wastes and soils would be brought on site and treated to manufacture recycled aggregate. Any materials which are not suitable for recycling would be placed to construct a graded area suitable for a future beneficial use.

"All activity with the exception of the access off the A4169 would remain within the quarry itself and well below the top of the perimeter quarry faces.

"The existing access off the A4169 would be improved by widening and re-profiling HGV traffic entering and egressing the site would be required to only use the A4169 towards Telford. Site traffic would not pass through Much Wenlock to the south."

The area covered by the planning application is just more than seven hectares and occupies the central and southern parts of Farley Quarry, together with access onto the A4169 Much Wenlock road. The majority of the northern part of the quarry lies within a different ownership.

The application adds that consultation had been planned, including a leaflet drop, but came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Farley Quarry website discussing the plans is set to be made.

A number of responses from residents and nearby parish and town councils have been submitted, including an objection from Much Wenlock Town Council, which says the proposals go against the town's Neighbourhood Plan.

Concerns have also been raised about the number of HGV movements, particularly around the junction by The Gaskell Arms Hotel.

Leighton and Eaton Constantine Parish Council objected to the proposal, stating "there is no mention of how much of the proposed traffic will use the B4380", which is a "huge concern for the parish".

Buildwas Parish Council submitted a neutral response, despite echoing the traffic concerns of Leighton and Eaton Constantine Parish Council.

Shropshire Council's planning department is set to decide on the application, which can be viewed on the authority's online planning portal, by the end of the year.

If accepted, work would start in spring 2021.