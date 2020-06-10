Menu

Crews tackle fire involving 10 tonnes of hay in Much Wenlock

By Nick Humphreys | Much Wenlock | News | Published:

Fire crews tackled a blaze involving 10 tonnes of hay in Much Wenlock last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call to the incident at Hilltop, between Easthope and Presthope, at around 10.38pm.

One fire appliance including the water carrier was mobilised from Much Wenlock and a fire investigation officer was in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to deal with the fire. They were on the scene for more than two hours.

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

