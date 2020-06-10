Advertising
Crews tackle fire involving 10 tonnes of hay in Much Wenlock
Fire crews tackled a blaze involving 10 tonnes of hay in Much Wenlock last night.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call to the incident at Hilltop, between Easthope and Presthope, at around 10.38pm.
One fire appliance including the water carrier was mobilised from Much Wenlock and a fire investigation officer was in attendance.
Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to deal with the fire. They were on the scene for more than two hours.
